Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Season Six Lone Wolf Trophy
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A trophy awarded to those who “left their mark” in Season Six of the Feast.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Halo Infinite Last Spartan Standing Tips - 6 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Dillon Skiffington
New Final Fantasy XIV Players Might Be Able to Skip Straight to Dawntrail
Mills Webster
FFXIV Patch 6.3 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Everything We Learned
Michael Higham