Season Nine Lone Wolf Trophy
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A trophy awarded to those who “left their mark” in Season Nine of the Feast.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
