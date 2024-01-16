Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Season Eight Lone Wolf Trophy

Item Details

Details

A trophy awarded to those who “left their mark” in Season Eight of the Feast.

Attributes

Related Posts

Blaseball Tips Guide - 8 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV's Patch 6.5 Live Letter Part One Recap
Jessica Scharnagle
Season of Pride Returns With LGBTQIA Charity Streams and Game Sales
Andrea Shearon