Scion Chronocler's Cowl
Body - Item Level 1
Item Details
32
Magic Defense
18
Defense
Details
Fits: All ♂ Cannot equip gear to head.
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
