Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Schorl

Item Details

Details

A blackish mineral possibly containing trace amounts of the precious stone tourmaline.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
FFXIV Scholar Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Best in Slot Scholar Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon