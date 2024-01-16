Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Scattered Tomes
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Create an impression of scholarly study with this artfully disordered pile of reference materials.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – October 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Gathering Class Tier List – Best Gatherers to Level in Patch 6.1, June 2022
Andrea Shearon