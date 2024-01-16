Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Scaevan Magitek Hanger
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 390
Item Details
91
Physical Damage
104.35
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1573 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+137
Critical Hit
+141
Intelligence
+144
Direct Hit Rate
+99
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
390
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
