FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Scaevan Gauntlets of Fending
Hands - Item Level 390
Item Details
414
Magic Defense
414
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
865 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+87
Tenacity
+60
Vitality
+92
Skill Speed
+85
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
390
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
