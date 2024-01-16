Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Scaevan Coat of Healing
Body - Item Level 390
Item Details
389
Magic Defense
222
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1442 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+139
Piety
+95
Vitality
+132
Determination
+136
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
390
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster
The Jury is Still Out on FFXIV 6.5's MSQ "Mystery Legs"
Michael Hassall