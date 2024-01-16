Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Savage Aim Materia VI

Item Details

Details

Cannot be melded onto a piece of equipment past the first advanced materia melding slot.

Attributes

Related Posts

Ninja Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Michael Higham
Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams
FFXIV Best in Slot Astrologian Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon