FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sanguine Humours
Miscellany - Item Level 45
Item Details
Details
An alchemical paste made from blood and beastkin livers. When burned, it emits a noxious smoke.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
