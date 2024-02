A spineless creature which hides patiently under the desert─ofttimes for several moons─until a larger beast passes nearby. The leech will then attach itself to the new host's leg and proceed to drink deep of the beast's blood until its belly is full, after which it releases itself back to the desert to wait for its next victim. Live bait for dunefishing.

Classes FSH - Lv. 35

Available for Purchase with gil Yes

Sale Price 8 gil