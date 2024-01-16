Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sand Fox

Item Details

Details

Will perform tricks for a lick of birch syrup. Use item to acquire the sand fox minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon
Tower of the Rayne Syndicate Palworld Guide - How to Beat Zoe and Grizzbolt
Michael Hassall