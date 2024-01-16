Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sanctuary Horn

Item Details

Details

A stray horn shed by an animal in the sanctuary pasture.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide Offers Great EXP Before Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
FFXIV Patch 6.2 Special Site is Live, Reveals Lahabrea as Hot
Michael Higham
10 Rarest Minions in FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams