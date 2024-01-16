Games
Sanctuary Fur
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Clumps of fur shed by an animal in the sanctuary pasture.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
