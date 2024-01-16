Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sanctuary Feather

Item Details

Details

A white feather shed by a cloudkin in the sanctuary pasture.

Attributes

