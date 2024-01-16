Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Sainti of Divine Light
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 580
Item Details
115
Physical Damage
98.13
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+266
Vitality
+272
Critical Hit
+253
Determination
+177
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
580
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
