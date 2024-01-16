Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Saint Fathric's Ire
Seafood - Item Level 409
Item Details
Details
A stinging anemone native to Il Mheg. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV A Realm Reborn Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Zenith to Zeta
Mike Williams
How To Unlock and Upgrade Every FFXIV Relic Weapon
Mike Williams
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng