Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Saint Fathric's Ire

Item Details

Details

A stinging anemone native to Il Mheg. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV A Realm Reborn Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Zenith to Zeta
Mike Williams
How To Unlock and Upgrade Every FFXIV Relic Weapon
Mike Williams
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng