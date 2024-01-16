Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sack of Nuts

Item Details

Details

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Farm Sacks of Nuts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Get Augmented Credendum Gear in FFXIV
Mills Webster
How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine
Mike Williams