Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ruby Tide Shield
Shield - Item Level 270
Item Details
400
Block Strength
400
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 63
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
361 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+28
Tenacity
+19
Vitality
+29
Critical Hit
+27
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 53
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
A Guide to Everything You Should Finish Before Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Fanbyte Freelancers
How to Unlock the Kojin Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham