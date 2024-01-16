Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ruby Tide Greatsword
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 270
Item Details
79
Physical Damage
77.95
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 63
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1083 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+98
Vitality
+103
Skill Speed
+67
Determination
+96
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 53
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
