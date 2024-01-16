Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Ruby Shrimp

Item Details

Details

One of the most common shrimp found in the Ruby Sea. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ruby Red Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
Abyssos The Fifth Circle Savage Raid Guide (P5S, FFXIV 6.2)
Andrea Shearon