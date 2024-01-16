Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ruby Broadsword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 485
Item Details
101
Physical Damage
75.41
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1182 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+135
Vitality
+139
Critical Hit
+134
Determination
+94
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
485
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
