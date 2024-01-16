Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rubicante Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

Lapis Manalis Dungeon Guide - FFXIV Patch 6.3 MSQ Duty
Michael Higham
Mount Ordeals Guide (Rubicante Trial) - FFXIV Patch 6.3
Mike Williams
FFXIV Team Posts Official Lyrics For “Dedicated to Moonlight”
Mike Williams