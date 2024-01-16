Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Royal Volunteer's Gambison of Healing

Item Details

359

205

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
How to Get the Fierce Tyrant's Outfit in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Unlock the Bozjan Southern Front in FFXIV
Mills Webster