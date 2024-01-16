Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Royal Volunteer's Beret of Healing
Head - Item Level 355
Item Details
268
Magic Defense
153
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
640 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+80
Piety
+79
Vitality
+74
Spell Speed
+55
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
355
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
