FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Rounded Shrub
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This leafy shrub has been expertly pruned and trimmed into a perfect sphere.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Shroud Seedling
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
555
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
