Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Rose Trellis
Furnishing - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Keeps even the wildest of roses neatly organized.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Oldrose Seeds
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Growth Formula Kappa
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Online Store Adds Previous Valentione's Day Rewards and Limited-Time Sale
Mills Webster
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall