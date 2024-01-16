Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Rose Trellis

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Keeps even the wildest of roses neatly organized.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Oldrose Seeds
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

