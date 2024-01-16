Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rose Gold Shposhae Coffer Key

Item Details

Details

A small, lusterless key found in the subterranean caverns of Shposhae.

Attributes

Related Posts

Full FFXIV Gold Saucer Fashion Report Guide — Week 315
Jessica Scharnagle,Mills Webster
FF14 Fashion Report Week 77: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
placeholder
Best Game Soundtracks June 2017
Nate Ewert-Krocker