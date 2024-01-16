Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Roegadyn Sandals

Item Details

14

8

Details

Fits: Roegadyn ♀

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

It's Roevember! Roegadyn Lovers are Showing Off Their Beloved Warriors of Light
Michael Hassall
The Jury is Still Out on FFXIV 6.5's MSQ "Mystery Legs"
Michael Hassall
New Details on FFXIV Island Sanctuary in Patch 6.2; Everything We Know
Michael Higham