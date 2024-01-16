Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Robe of the White Griffin
Body - Item Level 180
Item Details
218
Magic Defense
125
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
883 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+67
Piety
+53
Vitality
+59
Determination
+76
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
