Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Robe of the Last Unicorn
Body - Item Level 180
Item Details
172
Magic Defense
172
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
883 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+65
Dexterity
+67
Skill Speed
+53
Determination
+76
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The Tam-Tara Deepcroft FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
Sastasha FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Walkthrough and Gear
Mike Williams
You Can Now Cosplay Shiva in FFXIV With the New Iceheart's Attire
Michael Hassall