Robber Ball
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 380
Item Details
Details
A soft ball of robber crab flesh and sunset flour paste. Processed bait for freshwater fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 75
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
