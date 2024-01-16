Games
Road Sparrow
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
This house sparrow's home is on the road. Sparrow. Use item to acquire the road sparrow minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
