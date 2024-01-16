Games
Riviera Vase
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A vase decorated in the riviera fashion. Select flowers can be displayed within.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
15 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
