FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Riviera Stall
Table - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A merchant's stall designed in the riviera style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Linseed Oil
3
Steel Ingot
3
Steel Rivets
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
475
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
