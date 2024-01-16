Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Riviera Oval Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An oval rug woven in the riviera fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
5
Item Icon
Peiste Leather
5
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

