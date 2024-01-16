Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Riviera Flower Vase
Tabletop - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A vase designed in the riviera style, holding a pair of blossoms native to Vylbrand.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Island Seedling
2
Growth Formula Beta
2
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
23
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
79
Max Quality
300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
