FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Riviera Fence

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A pointed iron fence designed to complement riviera residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
28
Item Icon
Cobalt Rivets
28
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
28
Item Icon
Earth Shard
24
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

