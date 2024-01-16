Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rising Pillar

Item Details

Details

A festive pillar designed to decorate residences for the Rising.

Attributes

Related Posts

How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
All Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Quests in Final Fantasy XIV and How to Unlock Them
Mills Webster
Epic Games Store Free Games List - Updated for December 2021
Dillon Skiffington