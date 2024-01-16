Games
Rising Phoenix Whistle
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Hot to the touch, this hand-carved whistle emits a lively shrill that summons your Rising Phoenix.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
