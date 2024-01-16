Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rising Phoenix Whistle

Item Details

Details

Hot to the touch, this hand-carved whistle emits a lively shrill that summons your Rising Phoenix.

Attributes

Related Posts

The 10th Rising Event in Final Fantasy XIV Draws Near
Mills Webster
Developers’ blog Reveals In-depth Details About FFXIV’s The Rising 2023
placeholder
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Patch 6.05 Brings Job Changes for Ninja, Monk, and More
Michael Higham