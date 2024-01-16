Games
Righteye Flounder
Seafood - Item Level 534
Item Details
Details
A russet-colored kin of the flounder. [Suitable for printing on medium canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
534
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
