FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Revenge of the Horde Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Revenge of the Horde
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

