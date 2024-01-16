Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Revenge of the Horde Orchestrion Roll
Orchestrion Roll - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Faded Copy of Revenge of the Horde
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Unlock the Kobold Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams
FFXIV Culinarian Leveling Guide (Patch 6.5)
Nerium
,
Jessica Scharnagle
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Battle Arena Guide - Unlocking Silver and Gold
Dillon Skiffington