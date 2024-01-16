Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Reveling Kamuy Fife

Item Details

Details

The powerful tones emitted by this stout flute are said to summon a kamuy blessed by Susano himself.

Attributes

Related Posts

How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham