FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Retainer Counter
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 39
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden counter for use by retainers. ※Can only be placed outdoors.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
39
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Oak Lumber
5
Ink & Quill
5
Steel Ingot
5
Peiste Leather
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
137
Max Quality
670
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
