Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Retainer Counter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wooden counter for use by retainers. ※Can only be placed outdoors.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
5
Item Icon
Ink & Quill
5
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
5
Item Icon
Peiste Leather
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Endwalker PSA: Stack and Sort Your Not-So-High Quality FFXIV Items
Nerium
The Best FFXIV Levequests for Making Gil in Endwalker
Nerium
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams,Mills Webster