FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Resplendent Hidefiend's Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 500
Item Details
51
Physical Damage
47.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Control
+455
Craftsmanship
+830
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
