FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Resplendent Culinarian's Component B

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This mustard is known as Eulmore's hottest yellow paste.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Resplendent Culinarian's Material B
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
4
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

