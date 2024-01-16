Destiny 2
Item Icon

Resplendent Alchemist's Component C

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A handful of carbon rods. One for each finger, in fact.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Resplendent Alchemist's Material C
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

