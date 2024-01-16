Games
Resplendent Alchemist's Component A
Miscellany - Item Level 510
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Of all the liquids found in alchemy, this is one of the least suitably named.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
35 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Resplendent Alchemist's Material A
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
55
Difficulty
5077
Max Quality
14321
Characteristics
Required
Control
2540
Craftsmanship
2620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
