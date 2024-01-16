Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Replica Rising Suns Awoken
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
7.68
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
MNK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+0
Vitality
+0
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Relic Weapon Guide: All Stormblood Steps and Quests for 2022
Mike Williams
FFXIV Players are Waiting in Line to Wait in Another Line
Andrea Shearon
How To Get the Arrhidaeus and Gobwalker Mounts in FFXIV
Michael Hassall